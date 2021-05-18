Jackson River Scenic Trail receives grant

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Alleghany County, they just received an economic development grant for $1.1 million to help put the finishing miles on the Jackson River Scenic Trail Project.

The trail currently runs fourteen miles from the Intervale Trail Head, just outside Covington, along the Jackson River to Bath County, where once there was an abandoned rail bed, now there’s a smooth, even, finished trail.

Chad Williams, Alleghany County’s Director of Parks and Recreation explained, “The old C and O Hot Springs Branch from Covington to the Homestead.”

They’ve been working on it for a while.

“In 2007,” Williams said, “the project really got underway.”

But it’s more than just a pretty place to spend the afternoon.

“We watched the trail come to life in its very starting age,” said John Fitzgerald, who owns the Evergreen Inn with his wife.

Fitzgerald has seen the change. He said the trail has had a lot of impact.

“The trail has just been a great investment for the community by all involved,” he said. “It’s helped our inn, the Evergreen Inn. It’s helped bring people in to restaurants and hotels to spend money here in the area.”

“The county doing this made it way, way easier,”said Matt Fischer of Alleghany Outdoors.

Matt Fischer’s Alleghany Outdoors sits right at the trail head.

“The location was perfect,” he said. “We couldn’t have picked this location, we couldn’t have gotten this location by ourselves.”

And with this final phase completing the journey into Bath County, it opens new opportunities.

“You’ll be able to go from one end to the other with parking, and it won’t just be a turnaround,” said Williams. “You’ll be able to through hike from the city of Covington all the way into Bath County.”

They expect to be done about this time next year. In the meantime, the summer business is just around the corner.

“We’re looking forward to the eighty degree days coming,” said Fischer.

