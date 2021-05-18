Not enough houses to sell for Roanoke realtors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors is releasing new data about the housing market.

The numbers show it’s still a seller’s market, but now, far fewer homes are for sale than in 2020.

With low-interest rates attracting buyers, but high costs for construction, local realtors say homes are selling faster than they are being built, and the average time on the market has drastically dropped.

Former Board President Neal Conner says 3-4 years ago, houses would typically sit on the market for 60-90 days. Now, “for sale” signs only last about three to four days.

“It’s very competitive,” says Conner, who notes the low-interest rates and the pandemic as incentives for buyers. “I think that’s given people a lot of flexibility to live somewhere they wouldn’t necessarily live if they didn’t have to commute. It’s also given places like Roanoke the opportunity to show its assets and people who may be interested in the quality of life will move here if they have that option of working from home.”

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors released statistics comparing the month of April 2021 to last year’s numbers.

503 homes were sold that month, a 15% increase.

The average sold price for a home was up 24%, coming in at $304,648.

There were 815 new listings added to the market, but total house inventory came up short, with only 386 homes available in the area, a 66% decrease from last year.

Meanwhile, the association also noted a significant increase in membership, as more people are getting their real estate licenses.

For those looking to buy, pros say now is the time to find one to help you navigate the market.

“We’re learning tricks to help our buyers, and definitely staying vigilant to new properties on the market is a big thing,” adds Conner. “Definitely go get prequalified or preapproved, having the ability to demonstrate that you can actually perform on a contract is very important.”

