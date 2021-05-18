Over $2M in funding announced for Martinsville-based manufacturing growth project

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The manufacturing industry within the commonwealth is receiving a boost in the form of more than $2M in federal funding.

US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced Tuesday the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership, referred to also as GENEDGE, would receive the funds to help small and medium-sized manufacturers lower costs, boost efficiency, develop the industry’s workforce, create new products, and expand to new markets.

“We’re excited to see this investment in Virginia’s manufacturing industry,” said the Senators. “We’ll continue working to support the growth of good jobs and expansion of businesses in the Commonwealth as we continue to recover from the economic hardships of the last year.”

GENEDGE is a member of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) National Network.

“MEP is a public-private partnership with resource locations called “Centers” in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Last year, MEP Centers interacted with 27,574 manufacturers, leading to $13.0 billion in sales, and helped create or retain 105,748 jobs.”

The funding is allocated from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (DOC) National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

