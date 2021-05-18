Advertisement

Patchy fog early as clouds hang tough

Temperatures soar to around 90° by the end of the week.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Few showers possible Tuesday-Wednesday
  • Temperatures turn hot by the weekend
  • Could see the first 90s for some areas.

TUESDAY

A warm front lingers nearby Tuesday which will keep chances will continue Tuesday. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon with even a few storms possible. Severe weather is very unlikely though.

A frontal boundary continues to be the focal point for a few showers today.
A frontal boundary continues to be the focal point for a few showers today.(WDBJ)

Highs again will climb into the 60s and 70s.

We could certainly use some rain. Most areas are running 1″ or more below average for rainfall for the month of May. The latest Drought Monitor has placed Central and Southside VA now Abnormally Dry. In fact, Danville is currently experiencing the 4th driest Spring on record.

END OF THE WEEK

High pressure will build behind the warm front to end the week. This will do two things. First, allow a major warm up to occur, leading to a Summer-like pattern into the weekend. Highs climb into the 80s with some locations looking to make it into the lower 90s by the weekend. The ridge of high pressure will also keep most of the rain well to the west of the region, adding to the ongoing dry stretch.

Temperatures close in on 90 by the end of the week.
Temperatures close in on 90 by the end of the week.(WDBJ)

WEEKEND

An area of high pressure continues to hang on to our region giving us a good amount of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. The heat and humidity will be with us through early next week. Our highs will climb close to 90 with a small chance for a pop-up thunderstorm each afternoon.

