People’s Choice voting open for Miss Virginia 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People’s Choice voting is open for Miss Virginia 2021.

Vote at missva.org. Each vote is 99 cents, and voting is unlimited.

The Miss Virginia candidate receiving the most internet votes will be named a semifinalist during the Miss Virginia Competition Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. The People’s Choice recipient will be revealed at the conclusion of the show.

The committee selecting Miss Virginia 2021 will not be told who among the semifinalists is People’s Choice, according to pageant officials. The Miss Virginia People’s Choice winner will also receive a $500 scholarship courtesy of Jennifer Pitts McKenna, Miss Virginia 2002.

Fans can also vote for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen People’s Choice. The People’s Choice winner in the teen division will receive a $500 scholarship.

Online voting ends at 10 p.m. EST Thursday, June 17, 2021. Votes do not count until the transaction is complete.

The pageant will be held June 17-19 at the Berglund Center after being in Lynchburg the last few years.

