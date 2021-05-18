Advertisement

Person locked in vehicle blocks access to MVP construction site

Appalachians Against Pipelines said their is a person locked inside a broken-down vehicle.
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A blockade in Pembroke is preventing Mountain Valley Pipeline personnel and vehicles from accessing a construction site Tuesday.

According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, a person is locked inside a broken-down vehicle. There is also a rally at the site, which is visible from the public road.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDBJ7 as we learn more.

