Person locked in vehicle blocks access to MVP construction site

PEMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A blockade in Pembroke is preventing Mountain Valley Pipeline personnel and vehicles from accessing a construction site Tuesday.

According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, a person is locked inside a broken-down vehicle. There is also a rally at the site, which is visible from the public road.

