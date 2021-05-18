Advertisement

Pharma executive blames vague DEA rules for opioid epidemic

Opioid epidemic
Opioid epidemic(AP Newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A drug company executive testifying in a landmark trial against three large opioid distributors is still blaming the Drug Enforcement Administration for West Virginia’s addiction epidemic.

David May said Monday that AmerisourceBergen’s internal controls went beyond DEA expectations and federal requirements.

The civil case brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuses AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Similar lawsuits have resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements; this is the first to be tried in a federal court. The result could have huge effects on hundreds of similar lawsuits filed across the country.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

IRS sends out another round of relief payments
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Union votes against ratifying negotiations with Volvo
(Source: Pixabay/still image)
Roanoke City Council passes plastic bag tax
Courtesy Forest FD
Forest crash leaves seven injured

Latest News

Party in Elmwood back for 2021
Courtesy Lynchburg PD
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing over 100 bottles of medicine from Sam’s Club on Wards Road
Cucci's Pizzeria in Covington, temporarily closed after the death of its founder
Cucci's Pizzeria in Covington
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana
Disaster declaration approved to deal with February storms in Virginia