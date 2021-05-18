Roanoke City Council passes plastic bag tax

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council unanimously passed a new plastic bag tax that will charge residents five cents per bag used at grocery stores.

The goal is to reduce the use of plastic bags that end up as litter on the side of the road, or along our rivers and streams.

Council member Bill Bestpitch said in April that the new tax will not be a source of revenue for the city.

“I hope we never collect one nickel out of this tax,” Bestpitch said. “I hope everybody is encouraged to use reusable bags.”

The new tax goes into effect in January 2022.

