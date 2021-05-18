Advertisement

Roanoke River users warned about construction along Blue Ridge Parkway

Roanoke RIver Blueway
Roanoke RIver Blueway(WBDJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the National Park Service prepares to close a stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway, a local recreation department is encouraging people to be cautious around the construction.

Play Roanoke is posting signs at access points to the Roanoke River to warn people about the repairs that will be happening at the Roanoke River Bridge.

The city said folks paddling along the river could be impacted by falling debris during the project.

The National Park Service plans to start work on the bridge by the end of this month.

The project will take about a year to complete.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS sends out another round of relief payments
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
(Source: Pixabay/still image)
Roanoke City Council passes plastic bag tax
Police release name of man killed in Amherst Co. crash Monday
The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.
Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville

Latest News

Last Large-Scale Clinic For NRV
Last Large-Scale Clinic For NRV
VA VEC Update
VA VEC Update
An extended stretch of 80s expected with a few 90s into the weekend.
Tuesday, May 18 Forecast
Not enough houses to sell for Roanoke realtors
Fighting Pediatric Cancer Claire Parker House
Fighting Pediatric Cancer Claire Parker House