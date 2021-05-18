Roanoke River users warned about construction along Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the National Park Service prepares to close a stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway, a local recreation department is encouraging people to be cautious around the construction.

Play Roanoke is posting signs at access points to the Roanoke River to warn people about the repairs that will be happening at the Roanoke River Bridge.

The city said folks paddling along the river could be impacted by falling debris during the project.

The National Park Service plans to start work on the bridge by the end of this month.

The project will take about a year to complete.

