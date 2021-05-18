Should Lynchburg’s Fifth Street be renamed to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard?

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Tons of cars drive it every day - Lynchburg’s Fifth Street.

This historic roadway has risen to the top of city discussions lately.

The question: Should Fifth Street be renamed to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard?

“We’re particularly interested in ensuring that our community is educated about the contributions of African-Americans here in the city of Lynchburg,” said Patricia Price, Virginia University of Lynchburg director of advising.

Price will join others to moderate a virtual town hall Wednesday on the topic.

The Fifth Street corridor got an honorary designation as Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard years ago, but the overlay is strictly honorary in nature.

“It keeps the name Fifth Street. Mail still gets delivered to Fifth Street addresses, but there’s an honorary or an alternate title that gets laid on top of that and that went from basically the James River to Fort Early just as an overlay,” said Ted Delaney, Lynchburg Museum director.

People will also be able to tell the city how they want to honor Black citizens during Wednesday’s meeting.

Price says it can go beyond the roadway.

“There are notable sites all around the city where African-Americans, prominent African-Americans have lived and contributed to the history of Lynchburg and we just wanna make sure that people are well-educated about the history of our city,” said Price.

Wednesday’s meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Register here to join.

