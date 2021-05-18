Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILTNER, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a traffic stop over the weekend led troopers to seize more than 185 pounds of marijuana and arrest of two people from Virginia.

The patrol says the incident happened Saturday morning when a trooper stopped a car near an Interstate 80 exit at Giltner in south-central Nebraska. The patrol says that during the stop, a patrol dog indicated the presence of drugs in the car.

A search of the vehicle revealed 186 pounds of marijuana in heat-sealed packages.

The patrol said two people in the car, both from Virginia, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking crimes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS sends out another round of relief payments
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Union votes against ratifying negotiations with Volvo
(Source: Pixabay/still image)
Roanoke City Council passes plastic bag tax
Courtesy Forest FD
Forest crash leaves seven injured

Latest News

Party in Elmwood back for 2021
Courtesy Lynchburg PD
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing over 100 bottles of medicine from Sam’s Club on Wards Road
Cucci's Pizzeria in Covington, temporarily closed after the death of its founder
Cucci's Pizzeria in Covington
Disaster declaration approved to deal with February storms in Virginia