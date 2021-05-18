Treating Trauma: Behavioral health in Virginia undergoes re-design to provide better access to preventative care

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Behavioral Health has gone through a pretty significant re-design in Virginia. Through the support of the state government, people with mental health issues now have access to better preventative care and community based support.

But there are some gaps in the system that places like HopeTree Family Services in Salem are trying to manage.

Mental Health challenges can affect anyone and everyone. However, many people don’t have access to the help they need.

Currently, the state of Virginia is ranked 42 when it comes mental health outcomes in adults, but 17th when it comes to care for children.

“What we know by the ranking is that once people get to adulthood, people are staying sicker longer,” Challen Mabry said after sharing that statistic.

Without access to community-based support, Virginians often wait until they are in full on mental health crisis to seek care through repeat ER visits and inpatient psychiatric hospitalization.

HopeTree is geared toward early prevention by working with children during critical development stages.

“We are implementing evidence based practices to ensure that the interventions that we offer are tested, that they are going to get good results,” HopeTree President and CEO, Jon Morris said.

Because if clients aren’t getting better, then there’s no point in paying for treatments. And many of the mental health services that Medicaid pays for have not been updated for almost 20 years.

“It’s not enough just to have access to mental health services, they need quality mental health services that produce outcomes to help people get better,” Mabry said.

Which is where Mabry’s role as Chief Clinical Officer comes in; to actually look at data and chart progress in a quantifiable way that informs providers about the level of care clients need.

“First we always go to our clients and their self report, right?” Mabry said. “We want know that people feel like they are getting better, that they’re improving.”

From sleep to nutrition to your ability to go to work or school.

“We look for improvement in people’s overall daily functioning,” she said.

“It’s not a condition we’re looking to ameliorate or complete treat, but it’s one we want to understand and look for periods in our life where we may need a little bit more,” Mabry explained.

“We’re going to continue to meet those challenges and just try to get these those services that they need,” Morris said.

And as WDBJ7 continues our series, we’re going to look at some of those challenges and how the community can come together to support kids as they grow into healthy adults and productive members of society.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.