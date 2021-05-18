Two taken to hospital after crash on Bent Mountain Rd. in Roanoke Co.; seek alternate route

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash in the 6800 block of Bent Mountain Road.

Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County is closed between Landmark Cir. and Mt. Chestnut Rd.

Travelers should seek an alternate route.

Seatbelts were worn by both patients.

