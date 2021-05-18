Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after crash on Bent Mountain Rd. in Roanoke Co.; seek alternate route

Seatbelts were worn by both drivers.
(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash in the 6800 block of Bent Mountain Road.

Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County is closed between Landmark Cir. and Mt. Chestnut Rd.

Travelers should seek an alternate route.

Seatbelts were worn by both patients.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS sends out another round of relief payments
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
(Source: Pixabay/still image)
Roanoke City Council passes plastic bag tax
Police release name of man killed in Amherst Co. crash Monday
The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.
Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville

Latest News

The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.
Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville
A photo from the Forest Volunteer Fire Department shows the BMW X5 shortly after it rolled...
“Blessed that no one passed away:” Man recounts how six were ejected from Bedford Crash
Cleared: Roanoke crash causes delays along US-220S
Five juveniles were taken to hospitals after a crash May 16, 2021 in Bedford County,
Police: Speed was factor in Bedford County crash; five juveniles sent to hospitals