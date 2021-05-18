University of Lynchburg charters first area collegiate NAACP chapter

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg has chartered the area’s first collegiate chapter of the NAACP.

The chapter opened up this month.

Membership in the organization is open to all university students.

The chapter’s founder says he hopes to see the organization address campus issues and help the community.

“I hope this is the premier organization on our campus for equality, racial justice, social justice and just education around those topics,” said Davion Washington Jr.

The city’s chapter will oversee the university’s branch.

