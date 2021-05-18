Advertisement

Warning signs of heat exhaustion for seniors

The Local Office on Aging and medical professionals say older adults are more at-risk in high temperatures
(WDAM)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Local Office on Aging and medical professionals are reminding people to be cautious about heat exhaustion and stroke as the temperatures are expected to climb this week.

Experts with Carilion’s trauma outreach say heat exhaustion may cause stomach or arm cramps, and people can experience heat rash on their arms or chest.

They say those who push through these symptoms could end up going into heatstroke, a more serious medical emergency heating up the body’s core temperature anywhere from 103-105 degrees.

During that time, the body can stop sweating and may begin rapid breathing.

President & CEO of the LOA, Ron Boyd, says older folks may be less likely to sweat and more at risk of not showing these warning signs.

”For seniors, a lot of them could be on medications and it’s very important if there’s on heart medicine or a beta block to be very cognizant of the weather,” reminds Boyd.

The office also offers a cooling assistance program and is always in need of fans and air conditioners to be donated to seniors in need.

