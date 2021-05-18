Advertisement

Woman wanted for allegedly stealing over 100 bottles of medicine from Sam’s Club on Wards Road

Lynchburg Police responded to 3912 Wards Road Friday for a reported theft.
Courtesy Lynchburg PD
Courtesy Lynchburg PD(Lynchburg PD)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole more than 100 bottles of over-the-counter medicine from a Sam’s Club store Friday.

Officers responded to 3912 Wards Road for a report of a theft.

The woman left the store in a Buick with North Carolina plates: RAL-8703.

Courtesy Lynchburg PD
Courtesy Lynchburg PD(Lynchburg PD)

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

