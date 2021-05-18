Woman wanted for allegedly stealing over 100 bottles of medicine from Sam’s Club on Wards Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole more than 100 bottles of over-the-counter medicine from a Sam’s Club store Friday.

Officers responded to 3912 Wards Road for a report of a theft.

The woman left the store in a Buick with North Carolina plates: RAL-8703.

Courtesy Lynchburg PD (Lynchburg PD)

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.