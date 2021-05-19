Advertisement

Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden stepped up the pressure on Israel to end 10 days of violent skirmishes with Palestinians, making clear in a call Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “significant de-escalation” by day’s end.

Biden asked Netanyahu to move “toward the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House description of their conversation.

There is pressure, too, on Biden to do more, with more than 200 people killed in the fighting. Until Wednesday, Biden had avoided pushing the American ally more directly and publicly for a cease-fire or conveyed such a level of urgency for ending Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas in the thickly populated Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration had relied on what officials described as “quiet, intensive” diplomacy, including quashing a U.N. Security Council statement that would have addressed a cease-fire. The administration’s handling opened a divide between Biden and Democratic lawmakers, dozens of whom have called for a cease-fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.
Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana
The person inside a vehicle blocking access to an MVP construction site has been taken into...
Protester released on bail after being charged with blocking access to MVP construction site
Two taken to hospital after crash on Bent Mountain Rd. in Roanoke Co.
(Source: Pixabay/still image)
Roanoke City Council passes plastic bag tax

Latest News

On April 12, Melissa Cheek’s son got an assignment for his social studies class that she said...
Mom outraged after racial slur used in eighth grader’s homework assignment
A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
More drops in Big Tech pull stocks lower; Bitcoin drops 19%
Moviegoers sit in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater...
10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer
Roanoke Regional Partnership Survey
Roanoke Regional Partnership plans for 5-year economic strategy