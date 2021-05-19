Advertisement

Biden to give US Coast Guard Academy commencement address

He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class...
He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2021.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden will be in New London, Conn., on Wednesday to deliver a commencement address.

He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2021.

Today is Commencement! President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during graduation ceremonies...

Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Biden has addressed graduates at the academy before. He delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony in 2013 when he was serving as vice president.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday the president was still reviewing what he plans to say.

She confirmed he will discuss his commitment to rebuilding the Coast Guard around the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.
Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana
The person inside a vehicle blocking access to an MVP construction site has been taken into...
Protester released on bail after being charged with blocking access to MVP construction site
Two taken to hospital after crash on Bent Mountain Rd. in Roanoke Co.
(Source: Pixabay/still image)
Roanoke City Council passes plastic bag tax

Latest News

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House looks to OK Jan. 6 riot commission, Senate GOP dubious
Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary
Crash involving two big rigs shuts down I-64E in Alleghany County