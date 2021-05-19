Advertisement

Bond denied for former youth church leader, faces charges in another state

Court officials revealed Graves allegedly took the victim out of the state to South Carolina.
Justin Graves Mugshot
Justin Graves Mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas and Janay Reece
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bond was denied Wednesday for a former church youth leader facing child pornography charges in Giles County.

Justin Graves will continue to be held behind bars for the time being, without bail.

Graves was a youth leader at Riverview Baptist Church.

We learned in court from his defense attorney Chris Tuck, Graves has no criminal history and has been a resident of the New River Valley for many years.

His attorney also revealed Graves is being held in protective custody and has not been allowed to call him until after 10 p.m.

In court, we learned from Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly there were multiple victims, and Graves allegedly asked at least one of the victims twice for pictures of private areas.

In court, we heard a quote from that victim:

“There’s a monster inside of him that comes out when he is tired or intoxicated—- he knew what he was doing.”

Officials alleged Graves took the victim out of the state to South Carolina and tried to put his hands down the victim’s pants.

The victim escaped and called for help.

In a quote from the victim revealed in court, “If I had not escaped, he would have raped me.”

Graves was already denied bond at a previous hearing.

Graves also faces charges in South Carolina and is to be back in court July 26 in Giles County.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

