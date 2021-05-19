Botetourt County celebrates EMS Week

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is celebrating its Emergency Service teams this week.

The Fire and EMS Department is handing out some swag to its volunteers and career staff as part of EMS week.

They even called in an ice cream truck to show their appreciation for the first responders.

“So this is just a small way we can serve them since they are so busy serving other people all the time,” Recruitment and Retention Specialist Taylor Lunsford said.

There are about 150 volunteers and 70 paid staff working for the department.

