Christiansburg Marketplace takes shape as more retailers open this summer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been about two years since Christiansburg Marketplace began its transformation and now it is taking shape.

However, developers and property managers say work is picking back up after COVID-19 slowed construction.

“In a project like this it can change quickly, depending upon, you know, the next deal,” said Luke Puccinelli, the president of Puccinelli Property Management.

And it has--- leasing activity has picked up at Christiansburg Marketplace. Earth Fare is now set to open late summer, early fall, while Mission BBQ will open its doors in July.

“That will really change the dynamics and the everyday traffic to the center which will help generate more activity. There are retailers that have opened today, Chipotle, Chicken Salad Chick have reported very strong sales and strong traffic,” said Puccinelli.

LL Flooring formerly known as Lumber Liquidators recently signed for a 10,000-square-foot space near Earth Fare.

“The site plan is always evolving based on the leasing activity. We continue to talk with more and more retailers, and anchor deals,” said Puccinelli.

Puccinelli says the pandemic did cause delays—especially when it came to construction.

“I think with materials especially impacted construction, but we are-- I think we’re all past that now and hopefully things will speed up quite rapidly,” said Puccinelli.

These restaurants and shops all will have an entrance near the Peppers Ferry side of the marketplace, as well as access to the main entrance of the New River Valley Mall.

To learn more about the marketplace’s development, you can visit their Facebook page.

