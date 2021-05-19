Advertisement

Crash involving two big rigs shuts down I-64E in Alleghany County

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Eastbound I-64 in Alleghany County is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash involving two tractor trailers.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 25 in the Clifton Forge area.

VDOT said cleanup efforts are underway, but the crash has both eastbound lanes blocked. They said drivers should expect major delays in the area.

Eastbound traffic is detouring at exit 24 (Clifton Forge) and follows Route 60 Business east before rejoining the interstate at the exit 27 interchange.

