EARLY YEARS: National COVID-19 expert offers guidance for parents when it comes to vaccinating kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “What we’re hearing is excitement. I mean, there’s a lot of concern about summer sports, summer school, and I think the

ability to do that on some level of normalcy is really exciting for most parents,” says COVID expert and e7 Health CEO Dr. Jonathan Baktari.

Excitement, but also some concerns, too.

Dr. Baktari recently shared with us what he sees as the benefits of younger teens getting the vaccine.

“Well, we know this age group, 12 to 16 makes up 5% of the population, but they make up nine percent of the new cases,” he says.

Doctor Baktari says getting that 5% vaccinated is key to reaching herd immunity faster.

But is the vaccine safe for most kids? And which children should avoid the vaccine?

“The good news is the profile of the people who should avoid it, which is very minimal, is the same as Pfizer emergency use authorization for adults,” he says.

No kid looks forward to getting a shot, but Doctor Baktari says this is also a chance for children to catch up on other vaccines they might have missed during the pandemic.

“So, this may be an opportunity, if you haven’t brought your kids back for their sort of catch up visit to their pediatrician, this would be the time to do it.”

And he says, that quick jab in the arm will help bring some normalcy this summer.

“For all those parents who locked up their kids last summer, and the impact that had, this is going to be a welcome relief,” says Dr. Baktari.

