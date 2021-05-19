Advertisement

God’s Storehouse in Danville builds greenhouse in community garden

By Kendall Davis
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As God’s Storehouse’s community garden had been helping people with special needs through gardening, manager Stephanie Adkins got a vision after hearing a greenhouse would be donated.

“I saw that and thought, hey, this could be year-round for all the youth, all of the adults. We could have all fun and interesting things throughout the year; you do have to get wet or be in a thunderstorm,” said Adkins.

Since the garden opened in 2018, they’ve been providing fresh produce for God’s Storehouse’s food boxes, and the greenhouse will ramp up production.

“We’ll do the vegetable, the tomatoes, the cucumbers, and the squashes and peppers, and we are going to work on starting them from seed,” said Adkins.

Along with feeding families, Adkins plans to use the greenhouse to help at-risk youth.

“Being out here alone is therapeutic, and also what they can do is have food-sustainability, and they can say, now I can do this at home,” said Adkins.

Those classes start in July.

