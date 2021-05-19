Increasing sunshine & warming temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog early.

Temperatures turn hot by the weekend

Could see the first 90s for some areas.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

High pressure will build behind the warm front to bring increased sunshine Wednesday along with southeast winds. This will lead to more clouds in the mountains, more sunshine east and afternoon highs climbing to the upper 70s and low 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

We'll see increasing sunshine and warming temperatures. (WDBJ Weather)

We could certainly use some rain. Most areas are running 1″ or more below average for rainfall for the month of May. The latest Drought Monitor has placed Central and Southside VA now Abnormally Dry. In fact, Danville is currently experiencing the 4th driest Spring on record.

We could use a soaking rain, but we only get limited rain chances through the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

By Friday, afternoon highs reach the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. We get even warmer by the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees Saturday through Monday. This is 10-15° above average for this time of year.

Temperatures climb for the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

