Kroger updates mask policy following new CDC guidance

(WDBJ) - Kroger has joined a number of other businesses in updating its face mask policy following the CDC’s new guidance.

Beginning May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated employees will no longer be required to wear a mask in Kroger facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants and offices, unless required by state or local jurisdiction.

Non-vaccinated employees will still be required to wear a mask, along with associates in pharmacy and clinic locations, due to the CDC’s guidelines for healthcare settings. The company also requests non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.

Kroger said it will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and physical distancing across all facilities. The company is also giving its employees $100 for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

