Lexington’s First Baptist Church hosting vaccine clinic

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lexington church is stepping up to help with vaccinations.

The folks at First Baptist Church on Main Street have scheduled a vaccine clinic in their community room Thursday from 2 until 6 p.m.

The congregation learned people without easy transportation were having trouble getting to clinics outside town, and thought the church’s central location would provide an easy destination.

”Jesus not only preached and taught, he also promoted healing and deliverance,” said Pastor Rev. McKinley Williams. “And so, the community is hurting, the wider community in the United States of America as well as the world, and we want to help and play our part. So since we have the facilities, we decided we were going to help.”

The clinic is being run by the Rockbridge Area Health Center, and is open to everyone.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.