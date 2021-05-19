Monroe man remembered for big heart, selflessness

MONROE, Va. (WDBJ) - He was described as a big kid, or even the guy who would give you the shirt off his back.

He also had some unique quirks.

“Rick would reach over, grab a hold of you, and squeeze three times. That was his way of saying I love you,” said John Pierson, brother.

Originally from Ohio, Rick Dalton moved to Monroe a few years ago with his girlfriend Brenda Love.

But a fatal crash on the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge Monday took Dalton away all too soon.

“He was a good guy, well-liked, loved by many, respected,” said Pierson.

Love first got to know Dalton in high school.

He would make every effort to be around her, or at least let her know he cared.

“I missed a day at school and [our pre-algebra teacher] gave us a test. I didn’t know we were getting a test or I would have been there, you know, but all the way down [his test], every answer was I love Brenda, I love Brenda, I love Brenda,” said Love.

But Dalton was known for more than just his persistence.

He had a fond love for random facts and entertaining kids.

Pierson says his heart, however, was his biggest feature - a model for others to follow.

“Didn’t matter what color, race, male, female, if you were on the side of the road broke down, he would stop and help and do whatever he could to get you back up and going,” said Pierson.

In the days since his passing, Love and Pierson are getting through by remembering all the good times.

They remember the times Dalton would give of himself, give to others, or simply just be there to remind someone they were loved.

“When my son passed away, he just came up to me and squeezed me three times,” said Pierson.

Dalton’s family is also asking for help with sudden expenses in the wake of his passing.

