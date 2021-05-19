Advertisement

Monroe man remembered for big heart, selflessness

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Va. (WDBJ) - He was described as a big kid, or even the guy who would give you the shirt off his back.

He also had some unique quirks.

“Rick would reach over, grab a hold of you, and squeeze three times. That was his way of saying I love you,” said John Pierson, brother.

Originally from Ohio, Rick Dalton moved to Monroe a few years ago with his girlfriend Brenda Love.

But a fatal crash on the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge Monday took Dalton away all too soon.

“He was a good guy, well-liked, loved by many, respected,” said Pierson.

Love first got to know Dalton in high school.

He would make every effort to be around her, or at least let her know he cared.

“I missed a day at school and [our pre-algebra teacher] gave us a test. I didn’t know we were getting a test or I would have been there, you know, but all the way down [his test], every answer was I love Brenda, I love Brenda, I love Brenda,” said Love.

But Dalton was known for more than just his persistence.

He had a fond love for random facts and entertaining kids.

Pierson says his heart, however, was his biggest feature - a model for others to follow.

“Didn’t matter what color, race, male, female, if you were on the side of the road broke down, he would stop and help and do whatever he could to get you back up and going,” said Pierson.

In the days since his passing, Love and Pierson are getting through by remembering all the good times.

They remember the times Dalton would give of himself, give to others, or simply just be there to remind someone they were loved.

“When my son passed away, he just came up to me and squeezed me three times,” said Pierson.

Dalton’s family is also asking for help with sudden expenses in the wake of his passing.

Donate to help the family here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana
The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.
Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville
Two taken to hospital after crash on Bent Mountain Rd. in Roanoke Co.
The person inside a vehicle blocking access to an MVP construction site has been taken into...
Protester released on bail after being charged with blocking access to MVP construction site
(Source: Pixabay/still image)
Roanoke City Council passes plastic bag tax

Latest News

A Narcan box and other debris found on the ground.
Roanoke business owners frustrated with drug use, vandalism
Might want to get the cup instead of the cone. Lots of melting this weekend.
Wednesday, May 18 - Brent's Evening Forecast
God's Storehouse Expands Garden
God’s Storehouse in Danville builds greenhouse in community garden
Student Vaccine Clinic
Student Vaccine Clinic
Animal Center at Capacity
Animal Center at Capacity