Advertisement

New River Health District hosts final large-scale vaccine clinic

Children 12 and up get Pfizer shot
Tuesday marked the final large-scale vaccine clinic in the New River Health District.
Tuesday marked the final large-scale vaccine clinic in the New River Health District.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday marked the final large-scale vaccine clinic in the New River Health District, nearly one week since the government recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for children 12 and up.

The process is simple, and quick now that nearly a third of the health district has been fully vaccinated.

“I don’t think I was ever worried, I think it was the shot that was kind of nerve-wracking, but getting the vaccine made me excited,” Madison Nolen, 14, is in eighth grade at Christiansburg Middle School.

Tuesday was Nolen’s first time getting the Pfizer shot.

“I think that with me getting the vaccine hopefully it’ll show other people that they can get the vaccine and it’s nothing to be afraid of,” she said.

With mom and therapy dog Lyle by her side, she knows she’s making the right decision.

“I would hate for her to get COVID, especially a serious case of it and something terrible happen, I would live with that guilt for the rest of my life, so to protect her and everyone around her, it was just really important to me to keep her safe,” her mom Laura Blackburn said.  “I don’t want to look back and say well if we had gotten vaccinated, would it be different? So now I know I’ve done everything I can to keep my family safe.”

Nolen is hopeful her decision inspires others to do the same.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say that they’re really scared to get it and I hope that with me getting it I can be like, ‘yeah, it was fine, nothing happened, nothing to worry about’,” Nolen said. “Maybe that’ll ease other people’s minds.”

For parents still on the fence about the vaccine, Blackburn said it’s important for everyone to do research before making the decision.

“This is just something small that you can do to help stop the spread of this virus,” Blackburn said. “We’ve been locked down for 14 months and things are starting to open back up. We don’t want to take a step backwards, so I would just encourage everyone to educate yourselves and make the right decision for you and your family.”

The New River Health District has had a group effort response from the beginning of the pandemic, and none of it would be possible without volunteers like Teagan Neveldine.

Neveldine has made it her mission to be at almost every vaccine clinic since they began. She got involved with the health district through a student-led group called the COVID Crushers. As a volunteer she sids she is very adaptable – able to help every step of the process.

“Going through schooling and also being able to be part of the COVID-19 response efforts, just being able to apply what I’ve learned in class and also partner with some of the amazing community leaders that we have here in the NRV has really been a great experience,” she said.

This may be the last large-scale vaccination event, but there are still plenty of other smaller events to get your shot. Be sure to head over to nrvroadtowellness.com to schedule your appointment.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS sends out another round of relief payments
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
(Source: Pixabay/still image)
Roanoke City Council passes plastic bag tax
The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.
Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville
The person inside a vehicle blocking access to an MVP construction site has been taken into...
Protester released on bail after being charged with blocking access to MVP construction site

Latest News

Hopping On A Rubber Duck In The Yard
Hopping On A Rubber Duck In The Yard
Watching For Ticks And How To Avoid Their Bites
Watching For Ticks And How To Avoid Their Bites
Franklin County New Playground 2021
Franklin County New Playground 2021
Plastic Bag Tax Approved Roanoke
Plastic Bag Tax Approved Roanoke
Adding To Project Imagine Maay 2021
Adding To Project Imagine May 2021