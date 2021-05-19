New River Health District hosts final large-scale vaccine clinic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday marked the final large-scale vaccine clinic in the New River Health District, nearly one week since the government recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for children 12 and up.

The process is simple, and quick now that nearly a third of the health district has been fully vaccinated.

“I don’t think I was ever worried, I think it was the shot that was kind of nerve-wracking, but getting the vaccine made me excited,” Madison Nolen, 14, is in eighth grade at Christiansburg Middle School.

Tuesday was Nolen’s first time getting the Pfizer shot.

“I think that with me getting the vaccine hopefully it’ll show other people that they can get the vaccine and it’s nothing to be afraid of,” she said.

With mom and therapy dog Lyle by her side, she knows she’s making the right decision.

“I would hate for her to get COVID, especially a serious case of it and something terrible happen, I would live with that guilt for the rest of my life, so to protect her and everyone around her, it was just really important to me to keep her safe,” her mom Laura Blackburn said. “I don’t want to look back and say well if we had gotten vaccinated, would it be different? So now I know I’ve done everything I can to keep my family safe.”

Nolen is hopeful her decision inspires others to do the same.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say that they’re really scared to get it and I hope that with me getting it I can be like, ‘yeah, it was fine, nothing happened, nothing to worry about’,” Nolen said. “Maybe that’ll ease other people’s minds.”

For parents still on the fence about the vaccine, Blackburn said it’s important for everyone to do research before making the decision.

“This is just something small that you can do to help stop the spread of this virus,” Blackburn said. “We’ve been locked down for 14 months and things are starting to open back up. We don’t want to take a step backwards, so I would just encourage everyone to educate yourselves and make the right decision for you and your family.”

The New River Health District has had a group effort response from the beginning of the pandemic, and none of it would be possible without volunteers like Teagan Neveldine.

Neveldine has made it her mission to be at almost every vaccine clinic since they began. She got involved with the health district through a student-led group called the COVID Crushers. As a volunteer she sids she is very adaptable – able to help every step of the process.

“Going through schooling and also being able to be part of the COVID-19 response efforts, just being able to apply what I’ve learned in class and also partner with some of the amazing community leaders that we have here in the NRV has really been a great experience,” she said.

This may be the last large-scale vaccination event, but there are still plenty of other smaller events to get your shot. Be sure to head over to nrvroadtowellness.com to schedule your appointment.

