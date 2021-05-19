Perrymont Elementary School unveils new gym

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with Lynchburg City Schools introduced a new addition Wednesday.

They celebrated the opening of the new school gym at Perrymont Elementary School.

The new space includes a couple new basketball goals and stationary bikes.

“Time and health are two really precious assets that we don’t recognize until they’re depleted, so thank you for this amazing space to focus on our health and to create habits that will last a lifetime,” said Marisa Freeman, movement education.

A new playground was also shown off Wednesday.

