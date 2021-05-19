Advertisement

Roanoke Police seeking community input on service

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department wants residents to participate in a survey to provide input on its service to the community.

In a statement, police said, “We are committed to providing excellent service, whether it’s on a call for service or at a community meeting. By participating in this survey, you can help us better understand the needs of our community and learn more about how we can improve.”

Click here to take the survey.

Responses must be received by Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana
The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.
Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville
Two taken to hospital after crash on Bent Mountain Rd. in Roanoke Co.
The person inside a vehicle blocking access to an MVP construction site has been taken into...
Protester released on bail after being charged with blocking access to MVP construction site
(Source: Pixabay/still image)
Roanoke City Council passes plastic bag tax

Latest News

Rick Dalton
Monroe man remembered for big heart, selflessness
Two Hurt in I-64 Crash
Two Hurt in I-64 Crash
Perrymont Elementary Gym
Perrymont Elementary Gym
Job Search Requirements for Unemployment
Job Search Requirements for Unemployment
Church Vaccine Clinic
Church Vaccine Clinic