Roanoke Police seeking community input on service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department wants residents to participate in a survey to provide input on its service to the community.

In a statement, police said, “We are committed to providing excellent service, whether it’s on a call for service or at a community meeting. By participating in this survey, you can help us better understand the needs of our community and learn more about how we can improve.”

Click here to take the survey.

Responses must be received by Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 5 p.m.

