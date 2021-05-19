Advertisement

Roanoke Regional Partnership plans for 5-year economic strategy

Roanoke Regional Partnership Survey
Roanoke Regional Partnership Survey(Survey Monkey)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Regional Partnership wants your feedback as it plans its five-year economic development strategy.

The organization is calling this strategy Thrive2027.

They hope the feedback will help give the region the tools it needs to push out of the pandemic stronger and more resilient than before.

The survey is open for submissions until Friday.

