Roanoke Regional Partnership plans for 5-year economic strategy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Regional Partnership wants your feedback as it plans its five-year economic development strategy.

The organization is calling this strategy Thrive2027.

They hope the feedback will help give the region the tools it needs to push out of the pandemic stronger and more resilient than before.

The survey is open for submissions until Friday.

