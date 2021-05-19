Treating Trauma: How adverse childhood experiences impact brain development and behaviors in adults

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - In the first part of WDBJ7′s series, Treating Trauma, HopeTree Family Services explained how Virginia lacks adequate resources for mental health care in adults.

Many adults with mental, emotional, behavioral and even physical health issues have experienced some kind of trauma as a child. Adverse Childhood Experiences, also known as ACEs, can include violence, abuse, food insecurity or growing up in a family with mental health or substance use problems.

In the late 90′s, researchers came up with the ACE Scale to study how Adverse Childhood Experiences affect brain development and behaviors in adults.

“It includes your physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse,” Kristy Ayers, program director at HopeTree, said. “But it also includes neglect. Did you have a parent that was incarcerated? Did you witness your mother being hit or being a victim of domestic violence? All of that is included in what an adverse childhood experience is.”

In your first 18 years of life, every experience, positive and negative, shapes the way your brain develops. And trauma not only impacts our mental health but our physical health too.

“It impacts and causes like high cholesterol, high blood pressure and cardiac disease,” Ayers said.

Research has shown that people who experience four or more ACEs have about 20 years less in their life expectancy than people who don’t.

“Thousands and thousands of people were involved in these research studies and they’ve been redone over and over again with similar results,” Ayers said.

Many children in foster care fall into this high risk category.

“The children that are in the foster care system have had some sort of trauma,” foster parent recruiter, Jason Masching said. “And we know that because they have been removed from their home, from their family and they’re placed in a foster family. So that in and of itself is a traumatic experience.”

At HopeTree Family Services, they offer therapeutic foster care which gives foster parents higher levels of training to work with kids with more intense backgrounds.

“ACEs is one of the things that gives our parents an understanding, kind of a metric to see what kinds of things have been going on,” Masching explained.

Then foster parents work with these kids to create positive childhood experiences to counteract the negative experiences which in turn increases their ability to adapt and thrive as adults.

“Our two goals are to have foster kids that are in safe loving homes and try to get these children to have as many positive adult connections as we can while they’re with us,” he said.

And the need for foster families is so great in Virginia. There are more than 5,000 kids in foster care right now.

If anyone is interested in learning more about being a foster parent, HopeTree is offering to informational sessions Thursday, May 20 from 12-1 p.m. and May 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

