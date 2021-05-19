VDH reports 491 new COVID cases Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 671,325 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 491 from the 670,834 reported Tuesday, a larger increase than the 378 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 7,158,336 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from the 7,109,951 doses reported Monday. 48.7% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 38% fully-vaccinated. Wednesday’s numbers have not yet been released.

Friday, Governor Northam eliminated the state’s mask mandate.

7,295,119 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 3.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there were 11,048 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,042 Tuesday.

In the near southwest region - which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities - 79 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Thirty-five patients were in the ICU and 15 were on ventilators. Another 18 patients were under investigation awaiting results.

615 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 604 reported Tuesday. 55,699 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

