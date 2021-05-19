Virginia COVID dashboard updated to reflect federal numbers

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard is now updated to reflect federal doses administered in the total number and percentage of Virginians vaccinated, as well as the number and percentage of adults vaccinated.

VDH previously reported the number of vaccines administered by the federal government in Virginia in a separate tab of the Vaccine Summary dashboard, but those doses were not included in the total doses administered and percentage of the population vaccinated. March 20, nearly 385,000 doses administered by the Department of Defense, Veterans Health Administration, Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service were added to the totals. The federal doses will not be reflected in the locality or demographic data, because the federal government does not provide states those details.

VDH also added new metrics showing the number and percentage of people aged 18 and older who are vaccinated to the Vaccine Summary dashboard, so Virginians can track the Commonwealth’s progress toward meeting President Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults receiving at least their first dose of the vaccine by July 4, 2021.

“Virginia has made tremendous progress toward meeting its vaccination goals,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia state vaccination coordinator. “We understand the importance of complete and detailed reporting of our vaccination efforts, and we continue to seek out ways to improve the information provided to make it easy to understand where we stand.”

