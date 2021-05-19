Advertisement

WDBJ7 virtual food drive to help Feeding Southwest Virginia is Thursday

Mobile food distribution events continue to help families throughout southwest Virginia.
Mobile food distribution events continue to help families throughout southwest Virginia.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Join WDBJ7 and WZBJ24 Thursday, May 20, as we work to fight hunger with a virtual food drive.

Through Feeding Southwest Virginia, each $10 donated helps provide 50 meals.

Every year, thousands of hungry children, seniors and families in southwest Virginia depend on food and other critical grocery products provided by Feeding Southwest Virginia, which has distributing food across our hometowns since 1981.

Click here to be a part of the virtual food drive.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana
The car crashed over the side of an I-81 overpass.
Car crashes over side of I-81 overpass in Troutville
Two taken to hospital after crash on Bent Mountain Rd. in Roanoke Co.
The person inside a vehicle blocking access to an MVP construction site has been taken into...
Protester released on bail after being charged with blocking access to MVP construction site
(Source: Pixabay/still image)
Roanoke City Council passes plastic bag tax

Latest News

It’s all a part of an effort to fight food insecurity.
Giles Co. Christian Service Mission opens food pantry
Fifth Street has an honorary designation as Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Should Lynchburg’s Fifth Street be renamed Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard?
Courtesy Goodwill Industries of the Valleys
Goodwill hosts Community Career & Resource Fair
Courtesy obituary
Cucci’s Pizzeria founder dies at 68