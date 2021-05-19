WDBJ7 virtual food drive to help Feeding Southwest Virginia is Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Join WDBJ7 and WZBJ24 Thursday, May 20, as we work to fight hunger with a virtual food drive.

Through Feeding Southwest Virginia, each $10 donated helps provide 50 meals.

Every year, thousands of hungry children, seniors and families in southwest Virginia depend on food and other critical grocery products provided by Feeding Southwest Virginia, which has distributing food across our hometowns since 1981.

Click here to be a part of the virtual food drive.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.