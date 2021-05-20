Advertisement

FOUND: 35-year-old woman went missing from Nelson county facility

Harris was reported missing Wednesday, May 19.
Harris was reported missing Wednesday, May 19.
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 9:49 p.m.: The sheriff’s office says Harris has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Amber Harris has been reported missing from Towne Creek Assisted Living in Lovingston.

Deputies say Harris was last seen Wednesday, May 19, getting into a red sedan with two Black males outside of the facility. The sheriff’s office does not know what direction they were traveling.

Harris is diabetic and Schizophrenic, and she may not have the proper medications with her. Contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 if you have any information regarding Harris’ whereabouts so that she can be brought home safely.

