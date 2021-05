ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer camp registration has opened for the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

Camps run from June 14 to August 20.

The camp rate for members is $225; it’s $250 for non-members.

Watch the video to see a preview from Koren Smith, Danielle Murray and Brooke Haas.

