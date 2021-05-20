Advertisement

Bedford Police phone number being spoofed in attempt to get money

((Source: Raycom Media))
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford Police are warning the public that their main phone line has been spoofed by people using the police number to call and solicit money from the public.

Police say the scam may involve something like, “Your phone number was on a phone we are investigating for a prostitution ring” or “Your grandson has been in an at-fault accident and if you send us money we will release him,” all the while letting you talk to someone who is posing as your grandson.

Police say with this scam, dozens of people in Roanoke, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks of North Caroline have lost money to this scam.

Police remind the public they don’t contact people via phone for money.

