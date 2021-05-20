Advertisement

Carilion Clinic celebrates Clinical Trials Day

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is highlighting the medical advancements made through clinical trials.

Clinical Trials Day is celebrated nationwide May 20.

Carilion is showing appreciation for the researchers and medical staff, as well as the patients, who make these trials possible.

Carilion is proud to offer cutting-edge treatment to Southwest Virginia patients without having to leave the region.

“It’s the patients who participate in the trials who make literally all of this possible. Without that, we wouldn’t be able to move forward with new treatments and therapies,” said Andrea Bidanset, Carilion Clinic’s director of clinical trials.

Francis Farrell, Carilion Clinic’s senior director of research and development, added, “Clinical trials offer the opportunity for patients, in addition to their standard of care, to evaluate new therapies that might actually be more efficacious and might lead to speedy recoveries.”

Carilion was part of several COVID-19 clinical trials, including the uses of remdesivir and convalescent plasma.

To learn more about all of the research happening at Carilion Clinic, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Narcan box and other debris found on the ground.
Roanoke business owners frustrated with drug use, vandalism
Kroger updates mask policy following new CDC guidance
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power raising monthly residential bills
One dead in crash in Montgomery County
Justin Graves Mugshot
Bond denied for former youth church leader, faces charges in another state

Latest News

HopeTree Academy
Treating Trauma Part 3
Giving students the tools to advocate for themselves is a vital part of HopeTree Academy's...
Treating Trauma: Helping teens navigate the transition into adulthood
Virginia Mental Health Access Program
Virginia unveils statewide program to increase access to mental health services
First Baptist Church in Lexington, Va.
Lexington’s First Baptist Church hosting vaccine clinic