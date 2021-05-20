Carilion Clinic celebrates Clinical Trials Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is highlighting the medical advancements made through clinical trials.

Clinical Trials Day is celebrated nationwide May 20.

Carilion is showing appreciation for the researchers and medical staff, as well as the patients, who make these trials possible.

Carilion is proud to offer cutting-edge treatment to Southwest Virginia patients without having to leave the region.

“It’s the patients who participate in the trials who make literally all of this possible. Without that, we wouldn’t be able to move forward with new treatments and therapies,” said Andrea Bidanset, Carilion Clinic’s director of clinical trials.

Francis Farrell, Carilion Clinic’s senior director of research and development, added, “Clinical trials offer the opportunity for patients, in addition to their standard of care, to evaluate new therapies that might actually be more efficacious and might lead to speedy recoveries.”

Carilion was part of several COVID-19 clinical trials, including the uses of remdesivir and convalescent plasma.

