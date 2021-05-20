Country singer Chase Rice to perform at Salem Red Sox stadium Friday night

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Red Sox stadium will be full Friday, May 20, but not for a baseball game. Country singer Chase Rice will perform.

The Salem Civic Center rescheduled the concert twice last year due to the pandemic.

People will be in the stands and on the field, where Rice will sing on a stage. Since spacing requirements are still in place, organizers are asking everyone to sit separately in pods of around six.

“Being able to have a legitimate, true concert, not a parking lot concert, not something livestreaming, but here in person with an artist that’s well-known, we are so excited and so glad to be bringing that to the community,” Wendy Delano, Director of Civic Facilities for the Salem Civic Center, said.

There are still tickets available for the stands. Guests who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask.

