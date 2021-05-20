Advertisement

Danville man arrested for Wednesday night shooting death

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been arrested following the Wednesday night shooting death of 19-year-old Jontavious Logan.

Investigators with the Danville Police Department have charged 19-year-old Majusty Miles with second-degree murder. Miles was arrested in Danville and held without bond.

Officers were dispatched to the Purdum Woods Apartments Wednesday evening for a report of someone being shot. They found Logan lying on a sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Danville Police said neither of the men lived in the apartments, but evidence indicates the two knew one another and the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between them.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department at 434-793-0000 or use the CARE crime tips app here.

