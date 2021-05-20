Advertisement

Danville man dies after shooting near apartment complex

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers say at 7:43 Wednesday night, they were called to Purdum Woods Apartments at 1575 Richmond Blvd on a report of someone having been shot.

On scene they found a man laying on the sidewalk near the K building, with gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers immediately began to render first aid and CPR. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jontavious Logan of Danville. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The police department says investigators and the crime scene unit continue to work through the night to collect evidence and follow leads.

