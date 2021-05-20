Danville receives $740,000 for construction of Riverfront Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville has received $740,000 from the state for construction of Riverfront Park, which will be located next to the White Mill on four acres of the former Dan River Mills property.

This money comes from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Another $7.2 million has been raised by public and private sources, such as foundations, businesses and corporations and individuals. $4 million came from a challenge grant from the Danville Regional Foundation.

“The Riverfront Park is a true regional park that is being designed as the premier downtown public space,” said Bill Sgrinia, the director of the city’s parks and rec. department. “It is hoped that quality public spaces like this will continue to spur future investment. We greatly appreciate our state level officials championing this effort.”

The city said the park is currently in the fundraising and engineering phase. It is set to include an urban splash pad that will double as an artistic fountain, a small performance area, river overlook, custom playground area and river access.

Construction costs were originally estimated at $10.1 million, but Sgrinia said that number could be higher due to a rise in material and labor costs. Tuesday, the city council adopted a budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, that sets aside up to $4 million in gap funding; that will allow construction bids to be sought in the fall.

The current timeline has construction beginning in the spring of 2022, with park completion in the spring or summer of 2023.

The parks and rec. department will also oversee plans for a whitewater channel, restoration of the mill bridge and extension of the Riverwalk Trail on the south bank of the river, in front of the White Mill building. These projects are not included in the cost estimates for Riverfront Park.

The city said the whitewater channel will use much of the old canal system seen in front of the White Mill. The design will allow control of the amount of water coming through the canal, which will make the area appropriate for tubing, whitewater paddling, competitions and river rescue trainings.

The mill bridge will be converted to a pedestrian bridge to connect the Riverwalk Trail on the north and south banks of the river. The city said the Industrial Development Authority will use grants to abate asbestos and lead paint and remove the bridge’s metal panels. An easement over approximately 1.12 acres of land fronting the Dan River will allow for the trail’s extension.

