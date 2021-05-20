Advertisement

Defense Department confirms leaked Navy UFO video

UFO disappears in water
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. military says a mysterious new video of a UFO in the sky was taken by one of its ships.

The leaked video appears to show a UFO hovering above the water off California before splashing down.

“Splash. Splash. Mark bearing and range,” military personnel say in the video.

According to the Department of Defense, the video and photos, along with previously leaked videos from 2019 and 2015, are legit.

They’re also part of an ongoing investigation.

Former President Barak Obama didn’t mince words recently on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“There’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” Obama said.

In 2020, the Pentagon formed a task force to improve its understanding of the unexplained aerial phenomena and will soon declassify its findings to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Narcan box and other debris found on the ground.
Roanoke business owners frustrated with drug use, vandalism
Kroger updates mask policy following new CDC guidance
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power raising monthly residential bills
One dead in crash in Montgomery County
Justin Graves Mugshot
Bond denied for former youth church leader, faces charges in another state

Latest News

69-year-old Ming Shu Lu was last seen in Winchester around 11 a.m. May 19.
Senior Alert issued for missing Frederick County woman
President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of...
Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law
Bike to Work Week
RIDE Solutions encourages Bike to Work Week
The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop in Florida...
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old in Fla.
Danville man arrested for Wednesday night shooting death