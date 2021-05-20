Deputies make second arrest in weekend Walmart bomb threat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the weekend, deputies in Henry County responded to a bomb threat at a Martinsville Walmart.

One man was arrested then, and charged in connection with the incident. Thursday afternoon, deputies announced a second arrest.

According to a press release issued by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office over Facebook, just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday they responded to the Walmart with K9 units and multiple other agencies. A search of the property led to no evidence of a bomb.

Investigators say two men, Keegan Blaise Ashbrook, 18, and Ricky Lee Stout, 36, headed to the Walmart together. Deputies say Walmart staff detained Ashbrook for shoplifting. Moments after that happened is when Walmart received the bomb threat.

Right now, investigators believe the threat was called in by Stout, they say, as a way to help Ashbrook evade arrest. Ashbrook was charged with shoplifting and possession of a concealed weapon, both of which are misdemeanor charges. He’s been released on bond.

Stout was arrested May 18, and charged with threatening to bomb a building, a felony. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a secured bond. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

