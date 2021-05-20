Galax holds dedication ceremony for newly renovated elementary school

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The community is celebrating its newly renovated elementary school and did so at a dedication ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The district broke ground on Galax Elementary School back in 2018, but was able to get things done quickly especially with students out of the building during the pandemic.

There is a brand-new full-sized regulation gym, outdoor classroom space with views of the city and 12 new classrooms that were created with this project. The additions brought about 30,000 square feet of space and about 73,000 square feet of the previous building were renovated.

Now, fifth grade students can fit back inside the building and eighth graders are back in the middle school.

“Our city council and our school board had a vision of what was possible for our children and the future of this city and they came together and made this possible,” Superintendent Susan Tilley said. “We know every community wishes they could do this but it’s just not always possible, but our city council and our school board found a way and here we are today to celebrate their accomplishment.”

Tilley this project sends a strong message of how much they support the children in Galax.

