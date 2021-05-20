Grayson Schools get $1 million less from county for budget, BOS says COVID relief funds will help instead

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The school district will be getting about a million dollars less in funding next year. The county’s board of supervisors says since the schools got millions in COVID relief, it’s best to fund other needs in the community.

“We really have to scramble now to move money, to find money without having to make any major cuts,” Grayson County School Superintendent Kelly Wilmore said.

Although the schools have gotten three rounds of COVID relief funds, Wilmore said that money has to go directly to coronavirus related expenses.

“We didn’t get any money up front,” Wilmore said. “All the money that we are getting now is basically a flow through to be reimbursed for everything we had to do last year.”

But the county is in a tough spot – also being hit hard by the pandemic, needing to find ways to keep money in a reserve in case of an emergency like COVID-19.

“We have got to be a good Stuart of our taxpayer’s money,” board of supervisors chairman Kenneth Belton said. “They started at $1.7 [million] they came down to $1.3 [million], so we give them $350,000. So, by that they say we shorted them a million dollars, it’s not allocated to the school. We didn’t cut a million dollars; we just didn’t give what all they are asking for.”

By law, the county is required to give $5.5 million each year to the district to cover each student – giving more as the budget allows – but this year it can’t give that much extra.

“Why make the good citizens and taxpayers of Grayson County pay extra on a year that there’s so much of a surplus of money coming in,” Belton said. “Give them a chance so we can back off on the taxes a little bit.”

The district says schools are thriving – that all 131 seniors will walk this weekend.

“We are the largest employer in the county and we get cuts like this, it’s harder for us to continue to add young people back into the community because the one business in this community that is attracting young people to come back home is our school system,” Wilmore said. “We’ve dealt with other crazy things this year; we’ll just add it to the list.”

The district is looking at other areas where it can make cuts to keep school running as smoothly as possible. The county says it is looking to pass its final budget coming up later in June.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.