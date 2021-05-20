Halifax County Sheriff asks public to be on the lookout for missing woman

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Deputies are looking for Bonnie Bunton Coles, 87. She lives in the Chatham Road area of Halifax.

If you have seen her or have any information of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3334.

