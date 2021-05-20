Advertisement

Halifax County Sheriff asks public to be on the lookout for missing woman

Bonnie Coles, missing from Halifax County
Bonnie Coles, missing from Halifax County(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Deputies are looking for Bonnie Bunton Coles, 87. She lives in the Chatham Road area of Halifax.

If you have seen her or have any information of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3334.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Narcan box and other debris found on the ground.
Roanoke business owners frustrated with drug use, vandalism
Kroger updates mask policy following new CDC guidance
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power raising monthly residential bills
One dead in crash in Montgomery County
John Irvin
Virginia deputies search for convicted rapist who left court during jury deliberation

Latest News

The latest Drought Monitor expands the "Abnormally Dry" designation to the coast.
Thursday, May 20 - Evening Forecast
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys employees sort through and put away donated items.
Local thrift stores see rise in donated trash items during pandemic
Training Combine
Training Combine
Danville Murder Arrest
Danville Murder Arrest
Warner Speaks on Cease Fire
Warner Speaks on Cease Fire