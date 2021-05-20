Advertisement

Jesup the manatee returns to wild after rehab at Florida zoo

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - After three months in rehab, Jesup the manatee is free to resume his normal life.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens released the 3-year-old male in Salt Springs Recreation Area, about 80 miles south of town.

He was brought to the zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center on Feb. 22 after a group monitoring manatees noticed he was thin and showing signs of mild cold stress syndrome.

“Jesup came to us very thin and dehydrated with low blood glucose,” said Craig Miller, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Curator of Mammals. “His condition started improving quickly, however, he had a decent amount of weight to gain so that has been our primary focus the last three months.”

When the young manatee was rescued, he weighed 513 pounds. Jesup tipped the scales at 793 when he was released on Wednesday.

This was Jesup’s second stop at the Jacksonville Zoo. He spent two months getting healthy at the Manatee Critical Care Center in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Narcan box and other debris found on the ground.
Roanoke business owners frustrated with drug use, vandalism
Kroger updates mask policy following new CDC guidance
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power raising monthly residential bills
One dead in crash in Montgomery County
John Irvin
Virginia deputies search for convicted rapist who left court during jury deliberation

Latest News

This combination of satellite images provided by the National Hurricane Center shows 30...
Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020
UVA will require vaccinations for students for fall return to in-person operation
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israeli media: Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza
In this undated photo provided by Goodwill Northern New England, a donation attendant working...
Goodwill stores have a message: Please stop donating trash